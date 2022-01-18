One dead after structure fire in Midland County

One of the juveniles involved died at the hospital.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Midland County has led to the death of a juvenile.

The incident occurred on January 17 when the Midland County Fire Marshal's Office responded to the fire in the 4100 block of SCR 1226.

Three people were transported immediately to a local hospital with serious injuries. There was one adult and two juveniles. One of the juveniles died at the hospital, while the others were transported to a different hospital.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.