One dead after R.V. fire in West Odessa

WEST ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is looking into an R.V. fire that resulted in the death of one person.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of North Flamingo Avenue in West Odessa.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said it is an active crime scene and that the deceased individual found inside the R.V.

At this time, they cannot confirm the cause of death until after the autopsy. Sheriff Griffis also said the the State Fire Marshal is currently at the scene.