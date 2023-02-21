One dead after motorcycle crash in Big Spring

34-year-old Ezau Melendez was killed in the crash after losing control of his motorcycle on February 19

BIG SPRING, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal motorcycle crash on February 19 in the 3100 block of South Hwy 87.

34-year-old Ezau Melendez was killed during the crash that occurred at 10:54 p.m. in Big Spring. The initial investigation revealed that Melendez was northbound in the outside lane of the 3200 block of South Hwy 87 when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle then entered into the inside lane and coming to rest of the turn lane of the 3100 block of South Hwy 87. Officers found Melendez deceased at the scene and was found to be not wearing helmet during the crash.