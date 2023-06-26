One dead after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County

The pedestrian, 25-year-old Noe Ray Sanchez of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene on June 22.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County on June 22.

The pedestrian, 25-year-old Noe Ray Sanchez of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other person involved in the crash was not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling westbound on BI-20 in the inside lane when it struck the pedestrian who was traveling on the roadway going westbound as well. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.