One dead after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County on June 22.
The pedestrian, 25-year-old Noe Ray Sanchez of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other person involved in the crash was not injured.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling westbound on BI-20 in the inside lane when it struck the pedestrian who was traveling on the roadway going westbound as well. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.