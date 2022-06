19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal shooting on June 26 in Midland.

19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Midland Police was dispatched to the Spectrum Apartments yesterday at 11:00 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

No arrest has been made at this time and next of kin has been notified. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.