One dead after fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash in Midland

51-year-old Lazaro Resendiz of Cedar Creek, Texas was pronounced dead at Midland Memorial Hospital after being found lying on the ground.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on February 7 in Midland.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of E. Interstate 20. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford F-150 Pickup Truck parked off the roadway in the grassy shoulder facing westbound.

Officers eventually found 51-year-old Lazaro Resendiz lying on the ground in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the north service road. Resendiz was unresponsive and had life-threatening injuries. He was immediately transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Resendiz tried to get a block for wood out of his car when another vehicle struck him.

No other driver or vehicle involved has been identified at this time. The next of kin has been notified.