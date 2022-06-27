x
One dead after motorcycle crash in Big Spring

27-year-old Christopher Holmes was found dead at the scene when officers arrived on June 25 at 11:18 p.m.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

BIG SPRING, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on June 25 at 11:18 p.m. in Big Spring. 

Big Spring Police officers were sent to the 1500 block of E. 4th and found 27-year-old Christopher Holmes dead at the scene. 

Officers believe Holmes was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of E. 4th when he failed to control his speed, veered off the roadway and hit the curb. Officers say Holmes was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

