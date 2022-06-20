One dead after hit and run incident in Ector County

31-year-old David Keohavong was killed in the incident.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal hit and run crash on June 18.

31-year-old David Keohavong was killed in the incident on Loop 338.

The initial investigation revealed that Keohavong was intoxicated in the middle of Loop 338 when an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound and struck Keohavong. The vehicle immediately fled the scene.

If people have any information about the crash, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or the Texas Department of Safety at 432-498-2131.