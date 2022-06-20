One dead after fatal crash on Front St in Midland

42-year-old Charles Young of Midland was killed in the incident on June 19.

42-year-old Charles Young of Midland was killed in the accident on June 19 at 5:45 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that MPD and EMS were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford Ranger in the inside lane going westbound. The officers found Young dead at the scene.

It was revealed that the Ford Ranger was traveling in the inside lane of the westbound lane at a high rate of speed when it veered off into the inside lane of the eastbound lane of travel and struck a County Coach Motorhome occupying that lane of travel.

The two occupants of the motorhome were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.