One dead after fatal crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on February 4 in Winkler County.

The incident occurred at the intersection of FM 874 and SH 302. 53-year-old Leonardo Belone of New Mexico was killed in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Kenworth truck with trailer was traveling westbound on SH 302, while a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, the vehicle Belone was a passenger in, was traveling south on FM 874. The Cherokee failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of FM 874 and SH 302. This led to the Kenworth Truck hitting into the Cherokee.

The driver of the Kenworth Truck was not injured, but the driver of the Cherokee was transported to Winkler County Hospital and is in serious condition.