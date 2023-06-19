One dead after fatal crash in Winkler County

24-year-old Andrew Cervantes of La Joya, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on June 17. The other person involved in the crash has been treated and released from Winkler County Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that the first vehicle, a 2019 Peterbilt truck with trailer, was traveling eastbound on SH 302, while the second vehicle, driven by Cervantes, was traveling westbound on SH 302. Cervantes failed to stay in a single lane and veered over into the eastbound lanes, which led to a collision with the Peterbilt Truck. Cervantes vehicle would also catch on fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.