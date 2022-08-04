One dead after crash in Winkler County

64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett was pronounced dead at the scene.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Winkler County on August 2.

The incident happened on SH 302 at 2:26 p.m. involving four vehicles.

64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett was pronounced dead at the scene. The rest of the drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that Walker was traveling eastbound on SH 302 when he traveled into the westbound lane and hit one of the other vehicle's involved. Due to this action, multiple vehicles looked to evade the incident, but ended up hitting into Walker's vehicle.