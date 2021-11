27-year-old Oscar Soto of New Mexico was killed during the incident.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — 27-year-old Oscar Soto has been killed in a fatal crash in Winkler County.

The incident happened 13 miles West of Kermit.

The initial investigation revealed that Soto was traveling westbound on State Highway 302, while the other driver, 52-year-old Sergio Flores of Kermit, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 302.

Soto swerved into the eastbound lane and hit Flores' vehicle. Flores sustained no injuries.