Texas DPS said the person killed was on a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

ODESSA, Texas — Texas DPS has confirmed that one person has been killed in a crash in West Odessa.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. There were two people on the motorcycle during the time of the crash. One person was killed, while the other person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear at this time who was operating the motorcycle and who was the passenger.