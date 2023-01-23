One dead after fatal crash in Ward County

67-year-old Jose Arreguy of Pecos was killed in the single-vehicle crash on January 19.

WARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ward County on January 19.

The initial investigation revealed that 67-year-old Jose Arreguy, driving a 2003 Ford F-150, was traveling eastbound on the IH-20 North Service Road when he drove off into the south barrow ditch. Arreguy then tried to overcorrect, which caused his vehicle to roll over.

Arreguy was transported to Ward County Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.