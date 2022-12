19-year-old Christopher Ortiz of Pecos was killed in the crash on December 2.

19-year-old Christopher Ortiz of Pecos was killed in the crash on Interstate 20 at 10:15 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that Ortiz, driving a 2003 Ford Explorer, was traveling westbound on I-20 and veered into the center median. Ortiz eventually rolled over and was ejected from his vehicle.