One dead after fatal crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ward County.

31-year-old Stephen Z. Foster of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene.

34-year-old Richard Gonzalez of El Paso did not sustain any injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt, while it is unclear at this moment if Foster was.

Initial investigation revealed that Gonzalez slowed down his 2020 freightliner truck-tractor that was towing a semi-trailer once he saw emergency lights. Foster was behind Gonzalez in a 2019 Ford F250 and crashed into Gonzalez's rear after failing to stop.