One dead after fatal crash in Upton County

60-year-old Ray Vanderslice of Colorado City was killed in the crash. 38-year-old Eliseo Galindo of Crane is currently in stable condition at the Rankin County Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that Galindo was traveling north on SH 349 and came to a stop to turn west onto the lease road. Vanderslice was traveling in the same direction and failed to stop, which led to him hitting the trailer of Galindo.