One dead after fatal crash in Upton County

UPTON COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Upton County on March 28.
60-year-old Ray Vanderslice of Colorado City was killed in the crash. 38-year-old Eliseo Galindo of Crane is currently in stable condition at the Rankin County Hospital.
The initial investigation revealed that Galindo was traveling north on SH 349 and came to a stop to turn west onto the lease road. Vanderslice was traveling in the same direction and failed to stop, which led to him hitting the trailer of Galindo.
Both men were wearing seatbelts during the crash.