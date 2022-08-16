One dead after fatal crash in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Seminole on August 14 at 3:20 a.m.
23-year-old Dylan Berg of Seminole was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries in the hospital.
The Seminole Police Department said officers responded to a call in the 700 block of NW G Avenue about a vehicle stuck into a tree. The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was split into two and the driver of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. He was immediately transported to Seminole Memorial Hospital and would later pass away.
The family was been notified and the investigation is still ongoing.