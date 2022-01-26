One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

52-year-old William Greer was killed in the crash on January 24 at 4:00 a.m.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Reeves County.

The incident occurred on January 24 at 4:00 a.m. on Farm Market 1450, 9 miles southeast of Pecos.

The driver, 52-year-old William Greer, was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Greer was traveling east on FM 1450 when he veered off the roadway before hitting a fence and rolled over.