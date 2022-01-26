One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Reeves County.
The incident occurred on January 24 at 4:00 a.m. on Farm Market 1450, 9 miles southeast of Pecos.
The driver, 52-year-old William Greer, was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Greer was traveling east on FM 1450 when he veered off the roadway before hitting a fence and rolled over.
Greer was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead soon after. Greer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to Texas DPS.