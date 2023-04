REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on April 2 in Reeves County.

The initial investigation revealed that Faulkner, driving a 2019 International truck with trailer, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 when he veered off the left side of the roadway. Faulkner hit the embankment and rolled. Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt at this time.