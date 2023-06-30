One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

32-year-old Luis Gutierrez of California was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Kenworth Truck was traveling northbound on US 285 and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of US 285 and RM 652. When the truck tried to make a left turn on RM 652, a 2021 Ford F-150, driven by Gutierrez, was traveling eastbound on RM 652 and disregarded the stop sign at the same intersection. This led to collison with the left side of the Kenworth truck.