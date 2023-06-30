One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Reeves County on June 30.
32-year-old Luis Gutierrez of California was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Kenworth Truck was traveling northbound on US 285 and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of US 285 and RM 652. When the truck tried to make a left turn on RM 652, a 2021 Ford F-150, driven by Gutierrez, was traveling eastbound on RM 652 and disregarded the stop sign at the same intersection. This led to collison with the left side of the Kenworth truck.
The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.