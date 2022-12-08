x
One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

25-year-old Maxwell Bucher was killed in the single-vehicle crash on December 7.
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Reeves County on December 7. 

The incident occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 on IH 10. 25-year-old Maxwell Bucher was killed during the single-vehicle crash. 

The initial investigation revealed that Bucher was traveling westbound on IH-10 in a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser. Bucher was in the left lane when he veered off the roadway, tried to overcorrect and rolled over into a ravine. 

Bucher was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. 

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

