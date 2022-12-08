One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

25-year-old Maxwell Bucher was killed in the single-vehicle crash on December 7.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Reeves County on December 7.

The incident occurred around 10:06 a.m. at mile marker 208 on IH 10. 25-year-old Maxwell Bucher was killed during the single-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation revealed that Bucher was traveling westbound on IH-10 in a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser. Bucher was in the left lane when he veered off the roadway, tried to overcorrect and rolled over into a ravine.

Bucher was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.