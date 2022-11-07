x
One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

An Odessa man was killed in a fatal crash on November 4 in Reeves County. 

46-year-old Saudy Gomez Cabrera was traveling east on the south frontage road of IH-20 near mile marker 47 when he veered off the roadway into the south barrow ditch. Gomez Cabrera tried to overcorrect and ended up rolling over into the north barrow ditch.

Gomez Cabrera was immediately transported to the Reeves County Hospital where he would later be pronounced dead. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

