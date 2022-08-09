One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

29-year-old Jerry Collins was killed in the crash on August 8.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on August 8 in Reeves County.

The incident occurred at 4:04 a.m. on Interstate 10. 29-year-old Jerry Collins was killed during the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Collins and a passenger were driving westbound on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 217. The vehicle veered off the roadway into a ditch. After returning to the roadway, Collins lost control and the vehicle rolled over multiple times.

The passenger involved in the crash was transported to Medical Center Hospital and is currently in critical condition.