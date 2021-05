34-year-old Bobby Moss was killed after falling asleep at the wheel and rolling over.

PECOS, Texas — One individual has been killed in a one-vehicle fatal crash in Pecos County.

34-Year-Old Bobby Moss of McCamey fell asleep at the wheel and his vehicle rolled over.

The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. on May 27 and the driving conditions were dry and clear.

Moss was going approximately 75 mph and was wearing no seatbelt.