One dead after crash in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed after a fatal accident in Pecos County on June 14 at 9:55 a.m.

22-year-old Celeste Adrianzen-Calderon of Fort Stockton was killed in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that Adrianzen-Calderon was traveling northbound on US 385 when she failed to navigate a curve in the roadway, veered off the east side of the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled.

Adrianzen-Calderon was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger in the vehicle was transported to MCH in serious condition.