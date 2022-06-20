One dead after crash in Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed after a fatal accident in Pecos County on June 14 at 9:55 a.m.
22-year-old Celeste Adrianzen-Calderon of Fort Stockton was killed in the crash.
The initial investigation revealed that Adrianzen-Calderon was traveling northbound on US 385 when she failed to navigate a curve in the roadway, veered off the east side of the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled.
Adrianzen-Calderon was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger in the vehicle was transported to MCH in serious condition.
We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. The investigation is still ongoing.