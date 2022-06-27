One dead after fatal crash in Odessa

37-year-old Trena Luna was killed in the motorcycle accident on June 26.

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Odessa on June 26.

37-year-old Trena Luna was traveling westbound on her motorcycle in the 2700 block of E. 8th Street when Luna failed to control her speed and struck another vehicle.

Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 5:26 p.m. on Sunday and immediately transported Luna to Medical Center Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Next of kin has been notified.