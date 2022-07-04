x
One dead after fatal crash in Odessa

23-year-old Alyssa McDowell was killed in the crash on July 3.
ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Odessa on July 3 at 7:25 a.m. 

Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call in the 6100 block of N. Grandview in reference to a two-vehicle collision. 

23-year-old Alyssa McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other people involved in the crash were taken to Medical Center Hospital. 

The initial investigation revealed that McDowell was traveling northbound on N. Grandview when she failed to maintain her lane and hit into another vehicle. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. The investigation is still ongoing. 

