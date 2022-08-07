One dead after fatal crash in Odessa

Texas DPS said the incident happened on West University Blvd. between Vega Ave. and Timberline Ave. at 3:45 p.m. on August 7.

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed after a fatal crash occurred in Odessa on August 7 according to Texas DPS.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on West University Blvd. between Vega Ave. and Timberline Ave. Those injured in the crash have been transported to the local hospital.

At this time, we do not have the exact number of vehicles involved in this crash and the identity of the person killed in the incident. The Ector County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS and OPD are all at the scene.