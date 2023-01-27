One dead after fatal crash in Midland

37-year-old Jesus Romo Jr. of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene on January 26.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on January 26 in Midland at around 10:47 p.m.

The crash occurred on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Drive. 37-year-old Jesus Romo Jr. of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Romo Jr. was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the north service road of Loop 250 without his headlights on. The vehicle eventually jumped the grass median and service road of Loop 250 before making its way back into the north service road heading in the wrong direction.

The vehicle then went to the exit ramp of Loop 250 and continued driving in the wrong direction of the westbound lanes. The vehicle was then hit by truck entering the westbound ramp of Loop 250 while it tried to exit on the enterance ramp.