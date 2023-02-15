One dead after fatal crash in Midland

23-year-old Angel Daniel Ramirez of Crane was found deceased at the scene on February 14

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash at N. Midkiff Road and W. Golf Course Road.

The crash occurred at 11:50 p.m. on February 14. 23-year-old Angel Daniel Ramirez of Crane was found deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

According to a witness that was not involved in the crash, a Ford F-150 King Ranch was traveling northbound in the 1700 block of North Midkiff Road at high speeds when it crashed into multiple warning signs/barricades before eventually entering into a marked construction zone going northbound into a southbound lane. The pickup also hit a large John Deere backhoe loader from the rear in the construction zone, which lead to the vehicle catching on fire.