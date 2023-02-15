One dead after fatal crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash at N. Midkiff Road and W. Golf Course Road.
The crash occurred at 11:50 p.m. on February 14. 23-year-old Angel Daniel Ramirez of Crane was found deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
According to a witness that was not involved in the crash, a Ford F-150 King Ranch was traveling northbound in the 1700 block of North Midkiff Road at high speeds when it crashed into multiple warning signs/barricades before eventually entering into a marked construction zone going northbound into a southbound lane. The pickup also hit a large John Deere backhoe loader from the rear in the construction zone, which lead to the vehicle catching on fire.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.