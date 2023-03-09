One dead after fatal crash in Midland

34-year-old Traci Lynn Klein was transported to Midland Memorial where she later passed away from injuries sustained in the crash on March 8.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on March 8 that occurred at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and North Big Spring.

MPD responded to the crash at around 9:50 p.m. and transported 34-year-old Traci Lynn Klein to the Midland Memorial Hospital. She would later pass away after succumbing to her injuries.

The initial investigation by the Traffic Division revealed that Klein was traveling east on Mockingbird lane and crossing Big Spring Street to continue eastward. A Ford F-350 was looking to make a left turn south onto North Big Spring Street from Mockingbird Ln when they failed to yield the right of way and crashed into Klein.