One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling westbound on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. This led to Montgomery hitting a fence and rolling over multiple times. Montgomery was eventually ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.