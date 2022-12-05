One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — One Person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on December 1.
32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m.
The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling westbound on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. This led to Montgomery hitting a fence and rolling over multiple times. Montgomery was eventually ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.