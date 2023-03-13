x
One dead after crash in Midland County

19-year-old Freddy Gomez-Hernandez of Midland was transported to MMH before succumbing to his injuries on March 11.
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County that occurred on March 9. 

19-year-old Freddy Gomez-Hernandez of Midland was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital the night of the crash and would later succumb to his injuries on March 11. 

The initial investigation revealed that Gomez-Hernandez was traveling south on CR 1040 at an unsafe speed as he entered a curve in the roadway. Gomez-Hernandez would eventually lose control of his vehicle and veer off the roadway rolling multiple times into a field. 

Since he was not wearing a seatbelt, Gomez-Hernandez was ejected from the vehicle. 

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

