One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County that occurred on March 9.
19-year-old Freddy Gomez-Hernandez of Midland was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital the night of the crash and would later succumb to his injuries on March 11.
The initial investigation revealed that Gomez-Hernandez was traveling south on CR 1040 at an unsafe speed as he entered a curve in the roadway. Gomez-Hernandez would eventually lose control of his vehicle and veer off the roadway rolling multiple times into a field.
Since he was not wearing a seatbelt, Gomez-Hernandez was ejected from the vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.