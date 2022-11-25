One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Midland County after a crash occurred on November 24.
It involved two vehicles and happened on FM 307 at CR 1110 at 8:34 p.m.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-150 was at the stop sign facing north on CR 1110, while a 2019 Nissan Santra was traveling east on FM 307 in the left lane. The Ford F-150 failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and led to the Nissan Santra crashing into it.
DPS reports the driver and passenger of the Ford F-150 were not injured, but the driver of Nissan Santra, 43-year-old Sylvia Pulido Clavel of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene by Midland Fire and EMS.
The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.