One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Midland County after a crash occurred on November 24.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-150 was at the stop sign facing north on CR 1110, while a 2019 Nissan Santra was traveling east on FM 307 in the left lane. The Ford F-150 failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and led to the Nissan Santra crashing into it.

DPS reports the driver and passenger of the Ford F-150 were not injured, but the driver of Nissan Santra, 43-year-old Sylvia Pulido Clavel of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene by Midland Fire and EMS.