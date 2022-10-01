x
One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

54-year-old Louise Renee Pyle of Midland was killed in the crash.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on January 8 in Midland County. 

The driver, 54-year-old Louise Renee Pyle, was going southbound in her 2017 Toyota Corolla on CR 1140 when the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. 

According to Texas DPS, the vehicle crossed over CR 120 and then struck a fence. 

Pyle was wearing a seatbelt during the crash and pronounced dead by Justice Court Investigator Carlos Castanos. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

