One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — 34-year-old Misty Lynn Wurtz has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County.

The incident occurred on January 8 at around 11:25 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that Wurtz was driving southbound in a 2015 Kia Forte on Farm to Market 1787. Wurtz failed to control the speed of the vehicle and veered off the roadway. The vehicle rolled over and ejected her from the vehicle.

There was a passenger with Wurtz at the time of the incident. 54-year-old Christina Sue Price of Midland was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital after the crash and is in stable condition.

Price was wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash, but Wurtz did not have her seatbelt on according to Texas DPS.