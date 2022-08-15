One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

The incident occurred on FM 1787 on August 12 at 11:57 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on August 12.

44-year-old Charles Johnson of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on FM 1787.

The initial investigation revealed that Johnson was traveling westbound on FM 1787 and failed to drive in a single lane. Johnson eventually veered off the roadway into a ditch and rolled over.