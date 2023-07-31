One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

30-year-old Ario Pela Fine of San Angelo was pronounced dead by medical staff at Midland Memorial Hospital on July 29.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on July 29.

30-year-old Ario Pela Fine of San Angelo was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff. The other driver involved in the crash was also transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and is now in stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southwest on Tom Craddick Highway, while a 2016 Kia Optima, driven by Fine, was traveling northwest on CR 60 when he drove through the stop sign at the intersection and hit into the Chevrolet Silverado.