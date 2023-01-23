One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

22-year-old Colton Turner of Oklahoma was killed during the crash on January 21.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on January 21.

22-year-old Colton Turner was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349. The initial investigation revealed that Turner was traveling southbound on SH 349, while another vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling in a private drive west of SH 349. The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way and entered the left turn lane. This caused him to crash into Turner's vehicle.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Midland EMS, while the driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.