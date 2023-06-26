One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

32-year-old Jose Arturo Martinez-Garcia was pronounced dead after being transported to Midland Memorial Hospital on June 25.

32-year-old Jose Arturo Martinez-Garcia of Midkiff was pronounced dead by medical staff at Midland Memorial Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured during the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, driven by Martinez-Garcia, and a 2013 Kenworth truck with trailer were both traveling eastbound on SH 158. The Silverado failed to control its speed and struck the trailer of the Kenworth truck from the rear.