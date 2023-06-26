One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on June 25.
32-year-old Jose Arturo Martinez-Garcia of Midkiff was pronounced dead by medical staff at Midland Memorial Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured during the crash.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, driven by Martinez-Garcia, and a 2013 Kenworth truck with trailer were both traveling eastbound on SH 158. The Silverado failed to control its speed and struck the trailer of the Kenworth truck from the rear.
Martinez-Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and the investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.