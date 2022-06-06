One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

23-year-old Diego Cota of Artesia was killed in the crash.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed after a fatal crash occurred in Midland County.

23-year-old Diego Cota of Artesia, New Mexico was killed in the incident on June 3 at 4:48 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that Cota was traveling southwest on the north service road of Tom Craddick. Cota failed to follow the right of way at the stop sign intersection of the service road and SH 158. This caused the second vehicle involved in the crash to hit into Cota.

All three people in the second vehicle were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with injuries.