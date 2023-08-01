One dead after fatal crash in Martin County

19-year-old Broyln James Chavez of Lamesa was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries on July 31.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on July 31.

19-year-old Broyln James Chavez of Lamesa was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The three other people involved in the crash were also transported to MMH and are now in stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that both a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, the vehicle Chavez was a passenger in, was traveling southbound on SH 349. The 2019 Silverado slowed down due to a previous traffic incident, which led to the 2015 Silverado striking the 2019 Silverado in the rear.