One dead after fatal crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on May 24.

67-year-old Javier Delucas-Gutierrez of Big Spring was transported via airlift to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that Delucas-Gutierrez was traveling northbound on SH 137 near mile marker 314, while another vehicle, a 2012 Peterbilt with Trailer, was traveling southbound on SH 137. There was a vehicle in front of Delucas-Gutierrez that was traveling at a lower speed, and Delucas-Gutierrez ended up taking a faulty evasive maneuver to avoid the rear end of the vehicle in front, which caused him to swerve into the southbound lane and hit the Peterbilt.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured during the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.