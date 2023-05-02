One dead after fatal crash in Martin County

35-year-old Alyssa Owens of Lamesa was killed in the crash on May 1.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on May 1.

35-year-old Alyssa Owens of Lamesa was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349.

The initial investigation revealed that Owens, driving a 2022 Hyundai Palisade, was traveling northbound on SH 349 in the left lane, while another vehicle, a 2015 Peterbilt with trailer, was also traveling northbound and was stopped in the left lane waiting to turn onto a private road. Owens failed to control her speed and her vehicle hit the rear of the second vehicle's trailer.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.