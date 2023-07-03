1 dead after crash in Martin County

47-year-old Kayode Emmanuel Omotoso of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on July 1.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a crash in Martin County on July 1.

47-year-old Kayode Emmanuel Omotoso of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the other person involved in the crash was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Kenworth Truck with Trailer was traveling southbound on FM 829, while a 2007 Kenworth Truck with Trailer, driven by Omotoso, was traveling northbound on FM 829. For an unknown reason, the 2007 Kenworth veered into the southbound lane and crashed into the 2006 Kenworth Truck.