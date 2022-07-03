One dead after fatal crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on March 2.
28-year-old Randie Canterbury was killed in the crash, while 8-year-old Sydney Canterbury is currently at Covenant Children's Hospital in serious condition.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Canterbury, was stopped at the intersection of SH 176 and County Road 2751. The other vehicle, a 2010 Peterbilt truck tractor with trailer, was headed westbound on SH 176 when Canterbury failed to yield the right of way and caused the truck tractor into a collision.
The driver and the passenger in the truck tractor were not injured during the incident.
