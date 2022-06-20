One dead after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in Martin County after a fatal crash occurred on June 18.
52-year-old Liboryo Iglesias of Lamesa was killed in the incident on SH 349.
The initial investigation revealed that Iglesias was traveling north on SH 349, while the other vehicle involved, a Kenworth truck with a trailer, was stopped at the stop sign between SH 349 and the off ramp of SH 176. The truck then turned south on SH 349, but failed to yield the right of way and caused Iglesias to hit the trailer attached to the truck.
The driver of the truck sustained no injuries during the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing.