The two-vehicle collision occurred about 15 miles South of Marfa on Highway 67.

MARFA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Marfa on May 8.

Presidio County Sheriff Deputies responded to the crash, which occurred about 15 miles south of Marfa on Highway 67.

On top of one fatality being confirmed, there were other passengers seriously injured during the two-vehicle collision.

The northbound and southbound traffic lanes on Highway 67 have been cleared up since the collision.